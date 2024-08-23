The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.55.

NVDA stock opened at $123.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,170,723 shares of company stock valued at $616,106,141. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

