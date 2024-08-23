The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $76,149.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $170.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

