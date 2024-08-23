The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

PG traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $169.79. 2,146,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,002. The company has a market cap of $400.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

