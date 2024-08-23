The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,539 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

PG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,100. The company has a market capitalization of $401.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.89.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.