The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,608,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

