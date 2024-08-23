Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Downgraded to Hold at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$4.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$13.75.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered Tidewater Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered Tidewater Renewables from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.34.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LCFS

Tidewater Renewables Trading Down 0.4 %

About Tidewater Renewables

Shares of LCFS stock opened at C$2.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.52. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$9.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.36.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.