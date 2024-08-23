Tigress Financial Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $340.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s previous close.

MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W upgraded monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.79.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $262.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.37, a P/E/G ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $272.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

