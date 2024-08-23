Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 828,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,614,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.58.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

