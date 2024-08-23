Timothy Ford Sells 40,675 Shares of Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Stock

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Ford sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.28 ($8.29), for a total value of A$499,285.63 ($337,355.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

