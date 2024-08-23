Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Trading 14% Higher

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 292,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,373% from the average daily volume of 19,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Titan Logix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 17.97. The stock has a market cap of C$18.55 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51.

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.93 million during the quarter. Titan Logix had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Titan Logix

In other Titan Logix news, Director Grant Reeves acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

