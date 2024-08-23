TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Down 9.1%

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 146,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 79,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 price objective on shares of TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TNR
TNR Gold Price Performance
About TNR Gold
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TNR Gold
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.