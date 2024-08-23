TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Down 9.1%

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 146,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 79,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 price objective on shares of TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNR

TNR Gold Price Performance

About TNR Gold

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.62.

(Get Free Report)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.