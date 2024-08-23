Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Toll Brothers traded as high as $148.20 and last traded at $147.70, with a volume of 893567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.27.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average is $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

