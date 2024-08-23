Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$86.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.23.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD traded up C$0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching C$80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,114. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.67 and a 52-week high of C$86.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.