Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.89

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 4487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $599.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPYP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Battery Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,972,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,084,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,111,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

