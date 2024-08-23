Traders Buy Large Volume of BigBear.ai Call Options (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 15,494 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 447% compared to the average volume of 2,831 call options.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of BBAI opened at $1.63 on Friday. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBAI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BigBear.ai

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden bought 140,939 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $209,999.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,396 shares in the company, valued at $665,130.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.