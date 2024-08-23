TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,422.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,304.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,271.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,247.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

