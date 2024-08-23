Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TGI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

