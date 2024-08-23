TRON Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $11.11 billion and $1.16 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,879,770,192 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

