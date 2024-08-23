TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $33.82. Approximately 957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.