TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $33.82. Approximately 957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.89.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Company Profile
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.
