Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 735 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

ICE stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.60. 2,288,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,475. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $158.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

