UBS Group Lowers Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Price Target to $18.10

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $19.40 to $18.10 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.64 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 15.4%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,174,000.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.