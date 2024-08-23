UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $336.79

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $336.79 and last traded at $336.79, with a volume of 12205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.95.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,696,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,696,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,121,732 over the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

