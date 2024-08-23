Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Achieves $36.68 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $36.68 million and approximately $799,231.96 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,445.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00569622 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00041509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00073717 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08941314 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $440,768.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

