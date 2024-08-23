Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Unifi updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Unifi Stock Performance
Unifi stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. Unifi has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $125.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Unifi Company Profile
