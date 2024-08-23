Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Unifi updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Unifi Stock Performance

Unifi stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. Unifi has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $125.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

