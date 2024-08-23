uniQure’s (QURE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2024 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.33) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

QURE stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $316.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 58.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 130.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

