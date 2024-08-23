Uniswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $121.01 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and approximately $121.01 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.00 or 0.00011051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00103725 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,109,615 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,109,614.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.92482633 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1080 active market(s) with $95,891,282.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

