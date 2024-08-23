United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $675.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $717.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $682.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

