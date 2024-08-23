USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $844,350.00, a PE ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

