Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.78

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.78 and last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 2222292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.21.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78.

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLU. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

