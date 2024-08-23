Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VNDA stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.94 million, a PE ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 0.75. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 292,172 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 580,265 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 571,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 351,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 161,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

