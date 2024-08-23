VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 34,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 60,168 shares.The stock last traded at $72.20 and had previously closed at $71.74.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $787.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

