VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 661,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 516,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 349,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.11. 1,581,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,850. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.