VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Bought by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 258,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,633. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $277.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

