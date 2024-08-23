Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Holdings Increased by MontVue Capital Management Inc.

MontVue Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 0.8% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VDC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.36. 59,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,220. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.21.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

