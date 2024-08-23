Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.32

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.32 and last traded at $107.75, with a volume of 133679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.73.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,661,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.