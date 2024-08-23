Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.2% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 393,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.42. 3,998,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.84.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

