Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.00

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $164.00 and last traded at $163.74, with a volume of 36376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.79.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

