Verasity Price Hits $0.0030 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $29.61 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000857 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

