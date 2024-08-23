Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $72.53 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $72.53 million and $3.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,615.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.59 or 0.00568885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00103057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00267176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00032118 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00041389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00073674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

