VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.78 and last traded at 0.80. Approximately 134,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 232,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.82.

VERSES AI Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.79 and its 200 day moving average is 0.89.

About VERSES AI

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

Featured Stories

