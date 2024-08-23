VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.78 and last traded at 0.80. Approximately 134,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 232,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.82.
VERSES AI Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.79 and its 200 day moving average is 0.89.
About VERSES AI
VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VERSES AI
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for VERSES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERSES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.