Vicus Capital Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.85. The company had a trading volume of 697,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $345.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.76 and its 200-day moving average is $172.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $197.54.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

