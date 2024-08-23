Vicus Capital Has $425,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after buying an additional 375,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.16. 352,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,581. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

