Vicus Capital Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $696.54. 960,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $300.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

