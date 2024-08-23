Vicus Capital Trims Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 472.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

