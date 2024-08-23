Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.43 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43, Briefing.com reports. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vipshop updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vipshop Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 5,274,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,033. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

