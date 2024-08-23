Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Evercore ISI

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VNT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. Vontier has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vontier by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 6.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vontier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

