W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,470,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,913,000 after acquiring an additional 169,897 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,365,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,043 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

GWW stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $977.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $939.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $951.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

