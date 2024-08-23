Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW) Trading Up 12.7%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) was up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Waldencast Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WALDW. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 101,592 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waldencast by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness industry. It engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. The company provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

