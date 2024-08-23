Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0356 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS WRTBY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 1,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

