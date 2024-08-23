WAX Market Capitalization Hits $119.61 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. WAX has a total market capitalization of $119.61 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,319,974 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,922,825 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,319,973.6854086 with 3,449,922,824.6703453 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03431649 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $5,482,150.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

